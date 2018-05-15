Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chatham Lodging (CLDT) to Hold

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Chatham Lodging traded down $0.28, hitting $19.36, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 370,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $913.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. Chatham Lodging has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $74.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. Chatham Lodging had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 3.69%. research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Willis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,140,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 418,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $8,829,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chatham Lodging by 442.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 357,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

