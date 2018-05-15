Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Strong Sell

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AMPH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.21, hitting $16.12, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 389,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,983. The company has a market cap of $695.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.75 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 19,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $398,000.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,099 shares of company stock worth $1,131,215. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 229,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

