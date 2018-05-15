Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMETEK (AME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported strong first quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues improved on a year-over-year basis. Robust Process & Analytical Instruments and Ultra Precision Technologies led to strong organic growth which drove the top-line growth. Moreover, benefits from acquisitions of MOCON, Rauland, Arizona Instrument and FMH Aerospace remained positive throughout the quarter. We believe the company will continue to reap benefits from the execution of its four core growth strategies of operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions. Notably, shares of AMETEK have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Moreover, foreign exchange fluctuation is a headwind.”

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

AMETEK opened at $74.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total transaction of $391,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,526.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $227,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,941 shares of company stock worth $4,245,939. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 249,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

