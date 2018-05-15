Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quanterix (QTRX) to Sell

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Quanterix opened at $19.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $6,353,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,595,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,757,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,637,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

