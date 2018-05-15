Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Philip Morris International (PM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Philip Morris has lagged the industry in the past six months due to constant declines in cigarette volumes, stemming from consumers’ rising health consciousness and stringent FDA regulations on tobacco products in terms of marketing and manufacturing tobacco products. These factors, which have been marring cigarette industry volumes for a while now, led to a 5.3% drop in Phillip Morris’ cigarette volumes during first-quarter 2018. In fact, with the first quarter results, the company marked its fifth consecutive top-line miss. To add to the company’s woes, the FDA is now bent on drastically reducing nicotine content in cigarettes. If enacted, this will undoubtedly be disastrous for cigarette manufacturing companies. On the flip side, solid revenues from the reduced risk products category remains a major driver for Phillip Morris. Additionally, higher cigarette pricing has also been an advantage for Philip Morris.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry Whitson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $248,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,540 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

