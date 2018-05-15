Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Hold

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest defense contractor in the world, Lockheed Martin experiences strong demand for high-end military equipments in both domestic as well as overseas markets. Consequently, strong order growth has been a primary growth driver for this company. Lockheed Martin continues to be a strong cash generator, helping it to take important cash deployment decisions. The recent adoption of expansionary budgetary policies in the United States will immensely boost this defense prime's business growth. However, the company faces intense competition for its broad portfolio of products and services in both domestic and international markets. Moreover, Lockheed Martin is experiencing performance issues related to the development and integration of a modernized LM 2100 satellite platform. Consequently, the company underperformed its broder industry in the past one year.”

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $343.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $308.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.91.

Lockheed Martin traded down $0.33, hitting $318.75, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $317.24 and a one year high of $320.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,914,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,751,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,610,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after buying an additional 229,017 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 806,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,589,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.