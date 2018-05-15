Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics opened at $3.29 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.29.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.02% and a negative net margin of 1,967.93%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

