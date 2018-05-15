Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of Barrett Business Services opened at $84.10 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $83.36 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.56. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,878 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $156,963.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 4,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,756 shares of company stock worth $830,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

