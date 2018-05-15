Zacks: GrafTech (EAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GrafTech an industry rank of 175 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GrafTech alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of GrafTech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,097,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,462,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of GrafTech traded up $0.92, hitting $19.78, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15. GrafTech has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.