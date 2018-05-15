Zacks: Brokerages Expect The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Post $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The J.M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. The J.M. Smucker posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J.M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The J.M. Smucker.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. The J.M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The J.M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on The J.M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut The J.M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The J.M. Smucker from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The J.M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The J.M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,968,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,150,000 after buying an additional 680,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,897,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,354,000 after purchasing an additional 540,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,611,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,223,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J.M. Smucker traded down $0.59, reaching $110.99, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,745. The J.M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The J.M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.41%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

