Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.12 Million

Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $161.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $162.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $652.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.60 million to $656.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $699.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $702.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Michael C. Spitler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,174 shares in the company, valued at $645,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,382 shares of company stock worth $2,635,462 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 139.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 111.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 460,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,952. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.