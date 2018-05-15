Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart (CPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Copart reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. 1,761,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Copart has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

