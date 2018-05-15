Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Plc (CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Plc (NYSE:CB) will announce sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.66 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $31.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.96 billion to $31.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.95 billion to $32.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Argus began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chubb from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Chubb stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb has a 1 year low of $134.18 and a 1 year high of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

