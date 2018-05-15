Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.59. U.S. Silica reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $360.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 12.74%.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

U.S. Silica traded up $0.30, reaching $32.65, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,747,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,586. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.30. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $523,334.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane K. Duren bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,881.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 288.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $222,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

