Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. The Mosaic reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other The Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Lumpkins acquired 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 296.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 116,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,526. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

