Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $314.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.07 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $318.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.09 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 39,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,108. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

