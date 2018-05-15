Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Million

Equities analysts expect OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) to report sales of $7.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $26.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $35.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 131,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.03, reaching $2.98, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,940. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

