Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report sales of $72.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.40 million and the highest is $73.81 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $49.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $284.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $289.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $301.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $306.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.24 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,505 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $39,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 1,453 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $39,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock worth $633,837. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,210,000 after buying an additional 619,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,710,000 after buying an additional 639,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 178,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 117.7% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,088,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after buying an additional 588,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial traded up $0.07, hitting $27.39, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 130,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,592. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

