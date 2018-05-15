Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.64 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report sales of $72.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.40 million and the highest is $73.81 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $49.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $284.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $289.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $301.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $306.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.24 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,505 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $39,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 1,453 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $39,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock worth $633,837. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,210,000 after buying an additional 619,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,710,000 after buying an additional 639,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 178,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 117.7% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,088,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after buying an additional 588,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial traded up $0.07, hitting $27.39, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 130,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,592. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply