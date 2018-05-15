Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.34.

Laredo Petroleum traded down $0.07, hitting $9.89, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,029,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,117. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Laredo Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,569,000 after buying an additional 595,303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

