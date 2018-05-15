Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 526,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,540. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 53,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

