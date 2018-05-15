Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $948.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $991.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 413,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,828. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 4,692 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $636,188.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.19 per share, with a total value of $210,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.