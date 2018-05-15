Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands (TWNK) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $208.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.24.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director Craig D. Steeneck acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $183,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 308,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,341.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,603,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,019,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,456 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 532,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 349,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

