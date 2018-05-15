Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FTS International (FTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to post sales of $522.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.00 million and the lowest is $517.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FTS International.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FTS International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on FTS International in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTS International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FTS International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on FTS International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of FTSI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,370. FTS International has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.