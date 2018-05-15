Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Comfort Systems USA reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, insider Julie Shaeff sold 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $414,418.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,494 shares of company stock worth $3,569,783 in the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

