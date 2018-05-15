Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Co. (BSTC) Given $65.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $65.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 148 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSTC. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

BioSpecifics Technologies opened at $41.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.46. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 44.57%. equities analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 639.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

