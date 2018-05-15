Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $49.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.06 million and the lowest is $48.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $36.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $201.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.46 million to $208.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $225.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $204.07 million to $248.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty traded down $0.52, hitting $31.27, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 718,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,228. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $569,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 261.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $514,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,247,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

