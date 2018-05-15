Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,465,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,716 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,371.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 398,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 303,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics traded up $0.53, hitting $9.69, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 597,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,501. The firm has a market cap of $492.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

