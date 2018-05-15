Zacks: Analysts Expect Evertec Inc (EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Evertec also reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $110.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. TheStreet upgraded Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Evertec from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 54,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after buying an additional 2,624,269 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,681,000. Glenhill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,747,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,507,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 4,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

