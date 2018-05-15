Zacks: Analysts Expect Cree Inc. (CREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Cree posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The LED producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CREE. Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $39.36 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Cree traded up $1.36, reaching $43.69, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.95 and a beta of 0.62. Cree has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mcdevitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $275,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,101,297 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $447,493,000 after acquiring an additional 239,933 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Cree by 113.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,061,229 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $123,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,772 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 36.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,574,663 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $103,785,000 after acquiring an additional 691,708 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 30.6% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $70,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,431,299 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

