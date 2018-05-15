Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) to Announce -$1.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce ($1.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). WAVE Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($4.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WAVE Life Sciences.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 2,613.03%.

Several analysts have commented on WVE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $34.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WAVE Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

WVE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

In other news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 511 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $26,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 18,289 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $823,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,813 over the last 90 days. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WAVE Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.