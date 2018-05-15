Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida opened at $29.14 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $197,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles M. Shaffer sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $43,249.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,862.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $416,002 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

