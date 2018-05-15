Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $843.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $843.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $809.87 million and the highest is $892.24 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $801.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $742.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.37 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,333 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $331,451.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $342,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $1,149,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,371,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

