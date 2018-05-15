Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech (LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. Logitech posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech.

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Logitech had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $592.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Logitech from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Logitech in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Logitech opened at $40.57 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Logitech has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $4,555,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,962,972.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 179,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $7,113,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,329 shares in the company, valued at $28,827,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,101 shares of company stock worth $14,088,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Logitech by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Logitech by 750.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 796,361 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Logitech by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 708,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Logitech by 1,131.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 280,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

