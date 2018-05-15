Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.Jill Inc (JILL) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. J.Jill posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

In other J.Jill news, Director Travis Nelson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,862.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in J.Jill by 23.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 34.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in J.Jill by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill opened at $5.56 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $237.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.10.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

