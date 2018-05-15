Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enduro Royalty Trust’s earnings. Enduro Royalty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Enduro Royalty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enduro Royalty Trust.

Get Enduro Royalty Trust alerts:

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Enduro Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 47.00% and a net margin of 151.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enduro Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enduro Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.67% of Enduro Royalty Trust worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Enduro Royalty Trust opened at $4.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Enduro Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Enduro Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enduro Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enduro Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.