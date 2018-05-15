Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A.S.V., Inc. (ASV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) to post $38.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for A.S.V.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the highest is $39.40 million. A.S.V. reported sales of $34.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A.S.V. will report full-year sales of $140.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $142.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $153.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A.S.V..

Get A.S.V. alerts:

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.26 million. A.S.V. had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A.S.V. traded down $0.25, reaching $6.87, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 million and a P/E ratio of 31.23. A.S.V. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

In other news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of A.S.V. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,211,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 31,147 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of A.S.V. by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of A.S.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

A.S.V. Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.S.V. (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.S.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.S.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.