Yum China (YUMC) Stake Lessened by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Yum China by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Yum China had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $160,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.