Yum! Brands (YUM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 510,795 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,686,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 59,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,664,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands opened at $83.60 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 25.60%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Instinet downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.19.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

