Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Gap Down to $2.92

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.92. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 9739880 shares.

Several research firms have commented on AUY. GMP Securities upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.05 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Creative Planning grew its position in Yamana Gold by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Yamana Gold by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 101,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

