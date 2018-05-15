XCel Brands (XELB) Releases Earnings Results

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

XCel Brands opened at $2.65 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.53. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XELB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

