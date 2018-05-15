WPT Industrial REIT (WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WIR.U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised WPT Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on WPT Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.15 price target on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WPT Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPT Industrial REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.59.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U opened at C$13.87 on Friday. WPT Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

