WorldCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. During the last week, WorldCoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. WorldCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $126.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 137.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006604 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

