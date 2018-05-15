Workiva (WK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

WK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Workiva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workiva from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.97. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $136,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,005.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 in the last three months. 29.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Workiva by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

