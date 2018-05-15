Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 2,900.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,514,000 after purchasing an additional 587,457 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $38,817,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Woodward by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 348,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 224,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $14,286,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $74.08.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.84 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other news, insider Matthew Freeman Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at $607,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,539,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $5,619,104. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

