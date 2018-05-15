Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

WWW opened at $31.25 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,417,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,438,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,487,000 after buying an additional 406,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,190,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after buying an additional 287,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 188,489 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James D. Zwiers sold 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,996,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,702.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

