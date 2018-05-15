WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DXJ) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DXJ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the period. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond comprises 10.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $89,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond opened at $58.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

