WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DGRW) Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NASDAQ:DGRW) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond comprises 1.1% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond alerts:

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond opened at $41.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $41.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NASDAQ:DGRW).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.