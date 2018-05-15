Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Williams-Sonoma has set its Q1 guidance at $0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.12-4.22 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma opened at $48.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Williams-Sonoma announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $286.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,310,682.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,104.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $466,696.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

