Wi Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (WIC)

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Wi Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $32.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wi Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wi Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00759312 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00149184 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Wi Coin Token Profile

Wi Coin’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto . The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com

Buying and Selling Wi Coin

Wi Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wi Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wi Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wi Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.