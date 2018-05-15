Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whiting Petroleum earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.0476020898841 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $48.09.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Capital One upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $14.40 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.